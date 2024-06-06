After two decades, Chandrababu Naidu back to playing kingmaker at the Centre

Amaravati: Nara Chandrababu Naidu is back to playing the role he always relished the kingmaker in national politics.

After a gap of two decades, the seasoned politician is basking in the glory of media arc lights as support of his Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has become crucial for a third term in power for the BJP.

Five years after losing power to YSR Congress Party with a crushing defeat and facing the biggest crisis of his political career, Naidu rose like a phoenix.

The 74-year-old is now gearing up to play the kingmaker, a role which he missed in 2014 as the BJP had secured a comfortable majority on its own.

Set to become the chief minister for a fourth time following the landslide victory in Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, the shrewd politician is also looking forward to playing a crucial role in the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

With 16 MPs, the TDP along with Janata Dal (United) are propping up the coalition government.

Known for his hard bargaining skills, the TDP chief is likely to push for some key ministerial berths and also Special Category Status (SCS) for his state as committed in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Political analysts say this role for Naidu may not have come at a better time as the cash-strapped state desperately needs the handholding by the Centre to put its finances back on rails; implement a plethora of poll promises made by the TDP; realise the unfinished goal of building Amaravati as the state capital and to complete the Polavaram project, considered the lifeline of the state.

It’s also crucial that with 135 seats in the 175-member state Assembly, Naidu is not dependent on his allies Jana Sena and BJP for the survival of his government in the state.

This will give him ample room to put pressure on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government on state-specific issues.

After the worst-ever electoral defeat in 2019, Naidu had lost relevance in national politics. Though he was subsequently eager to mend fences with the BJP, the latter was reluctant to trust him and re-open the doors which it had ‘permanently’ closed.

However, Jana Sena leader and actor Pawan Kalyan’s alliance with the TDP and the changing political dynamics in Andhra Pradesh forced the BJP to join them at the last minute.

Riding the anti-incumbency wave the alliance virtually decimated YSRCP, whose tally in the Assembly plummeted to 11 from a whopping 151.

The alliance bagged 164 Assembly and 21 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats.

This was a dramatic upswing for Naidu, who was facing political uncertainty a few months after being arrested and jailed in the Skill Development Corporation scam.

He spent 52 days in jail, during which the CID filed more cases against him on allegations of corruption during the TDP’s rule between 2014 and 2019.

Six months after walking out of Rajahmundry Jail, Naidu stormed to power, handing a humiliating defeat to Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Ever since he became chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh in 1995 after leading a revolt against his father-in-law and TDP founder NT Rama Rao (NTR), Naidu remained in the political limelight.