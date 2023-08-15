After Tomato, Banana price touches peak; Rate rises to Rs 100/kg

Bengaluru: After tomato price hiked in the nation, now banana rate is touching peak. In Karnataka’s capital city of Bengaluru, the easy-to-eat banana is priced at Rs 100 per kg for over a week now.

As per the officials, the rise in price is basically due to less import of the fruit. Bengaluru depends on Tamil Nadu for the bulk of its supply. However, due to less supply, the price is increasing gradually.

Speaking to the media, Bengaluru APC secretary, Rajanna said, “Bananas of two varieties majorly consumed in the city-Elakkibale and Pachbale. There is variation in the demand supply quation. Arrivals from Tamil Nadu are low at the moment. Against 1,500 quintals of Elakkibale the Binnypet market received 30 days ago, there were 1,000 quintals today.”

“The supply in Tamil Nadu is sourced from Hosur and Krishnagiri. Due to less inter-state supply, wholesale prices of Elakki bananas are currently at Rs 78/kg and Pachbale at Rs 18-20/kg. Adding the cost of transportation and marketing, the retail prices have touched Rs 100 and Rs 40, respectively,” he added.

At the same time, it is also estimated that due to festive season, the demand of the fruits has increased and so is the price. With Onam, Ganesh Chaturthi, Durga Puja and a bunch of other festivals are coming soon. Fruits are used a lot during the festive season, so their demands increase gradually. Hence, it is expected that the price may increase in the upcoming days.