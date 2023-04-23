After Sasha another Namibian cheetah ‘Uday’ dies at MP’s Kuno National Park

Bhopal: A male cheetah, Uday, who was brought to India in the first batch of eight Namibian big cats and was relocated to Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park was reported dead on Sunday. As per the officials the big cat died during treatment after falling ill.

As per the earlier statements by wildlife officials, the deceased cheetah ‘Uday’ was six years old.

Earlier, Namibian cheetah Sasha died due renal infection at Kuno National Park. Officials have confirmed the death of the cheetah Uday via tweet.