After Resigning as TMC Assam Chief, Abhijit Majumdar Says Party Has ‘Lost Its Vision’

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Hooghly: Abhijit Majumdar, who resigned as Assam Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief, has alleged that the party has “lost its vision” and “is now a sectarian outfit, chasing Muslim vote banks instead of standing for all communities”.

Majumdar, who submitted his resignation to TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Friday, said he had been associated with the party in Assam for more than two decades and was among its founding members in the state.

“I was with the TMC in Assam since the very beginning, over twenty years. I was one of the founding members. I helped TMC grow in Assam. But today, I must say the party has lost its vision. What I see now is a sectarian outfit, chasing Muslim vote banks instead of standing for all communities. In the case of Sherman Ali, expelled from multiple parties, he joined TMC just days before the election and won in a constituency dominated by Muslims,” Majumdar said.

He said TMC claims to be an India party, but it is a Bengal-centric party governed by Mamata Banerjee.

“Even the procedures show irregularities. It is regional (party) and Assam has been sidelined. As a Hindu Bengali leader, I have worked tirelessly to protect my community, to give them a voice, but the party’s decisions are now against us. My conscience tells me this is the time to step out,” he alleged

Majumdar also alleged that TMC “has become communal, it has failed to protect Hindus, and it has betrayed the ideals we built it on”.

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“I resigned from the party. There is no question of being expelled, as it requires prior notice… TMC had no presence in Assam. I established the party here from scratch,” he said.

His resignation comes days after TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar stepped down as president of the All India Trinamool Mahila Congress.

However, Dastidar clarified that she would continue to remain in the party as an ordinary worker despite resigning from her organisational responsibilities.

Trinamool Congress lost the Bengal assembly polls last month with the BJP forming its first government in the state.

(ANI)