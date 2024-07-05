After recent collapse of 9 bridges in Bihar, State govt suspended 11 engineers

New Delhi: Bihar Govt suspended 11 engineers on Friday taking action in the frequent bridge collapse incident in the State. Reportedly, 9 bridges collapsed in Bihar recently.

As per reports, Bihar Rajya Pul Nirman Nigam Ltd has been directed to immediately provide budget estimates for the speedy construction of new bridges and approve the said work. New bridges will be constructed in place of damaged bridges at the risk and cost of the working contractor: Bihar Government

It is to be noted that recently a bridge collapsed at Janata Bazar under Lahladpur block in Saran district where rising water levels due to heavy downpour created a pit around one of the pillars, eventually causing it to collapse.

This bridge was the main route to the Baba Dhund Nath temple. Locals anticipated the collapse and even recorded the incident, even as the authorities barricaded the area.

In Siwan, a 40-year-old bridge in Deoria village under Maharajganj subdivision submerged in the Gandak River. The villagers claimed that a lack of repair work led to its collapse.

Earlier, a bridge collapsed at Damai village in Siwan district on Tuesday night. The villagers claimed the strong flow of water was the reason for the collapse. The bridge was repaired recently.