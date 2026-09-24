After Jamui, another girl harassed on camera in Bihar’s Samastipur

Advertisement

Bihar: A disturbing video of a girl being molested by a group of men in Samastipur of Bihar has surfaced on social media, few days after, three persons were arrested in Bihar’s Jamui after a video of harassing two Class 10 students, boy and girl went viral.

As per reports, the incident is said to have taken place in Jagatsinghpur village where the girl and a boy were travelling on the village road.

Several motorcycles stopped and encircled them in the village, and some of the men began abusing the girl and pushing her around, as seen in the video.

Advertisement

After the video came to forefront, police launched an investigation. Police said they are confirming the identities of the men in the video and exactly where the incident took place.

Meanwhile, general public demand for decisive action against the miscreants, who do not fear law and order to assault the girl in broad daylight.