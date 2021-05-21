After Black Fungus, Doctors Raise Alarm For White Fungus ! See What It Is

New Delhi: Amid the rising cases of Mucormycosis in several states of India, four cases of white fungus infection have been reported from Patna in Bihar. One of the infected patients is a doctor from the city.

According to Chief of Microbiology at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), all the four persons infected by white fungus showed coronavirus-type symptoms but they were not tested positive for Covid-19.

What is White Fungus? What are the symptoms?

Reportedly, the symptoms of this rare fungal disease are similar to that of coronavirus infection. However, doctors say unlike the black fungus, the white fungus infection spreads more easily to the vital organs including lungs, kidneys, intestines, stomach, private parts and even the nails and causes widespread infection.

What causes white fungus ?

Unsanitary use of oxygen cylinders or the overuse of steroids can heighten the risk of contracting white fungus. Using tap water in the humidifier attached to an oxygen cylinder could be a major contributor.

Who is at risk of White Fungus?

Health experts suggested that people with low immunity are at a greater risk. People with pre-existing medical issues like diabetes or those on steroids for a long time are also likely to get infected with the white fungus.

Treatment plan ?

As of now, doctors are using the anti-fungal medication to treat the infection.

On the other hand many states such as Odisha, Rajasthan, Telangana, Gujarat, Haryana and Assam declared Black Fungus as notifiable disease on Thursday while the Union Health Ministry urged states and union territories to make the black fungus infection or mucormycosis as a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act,1897.