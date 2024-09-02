After 16 days of questioning, CBI arrests former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh

Kolkata: After days of questioning, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested Sandip Ghosh, the controversial former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata where a junior doctor was found raped and murdered on the morning of August 9 when Ghosh was in charge of the state-run institute.

Ghosh was arrested on the 16th day of his daily interrogation by the central agency, which took over the probe from the Kolkata Police following the direction of the Calcutta High Court on August 14.

Ghosh was being questioned in connection with two parallel probes by the CBI — the rape and murder of the junior doctor, and allegations of financial irregularities at the R.G Kar Medical College and Hospital during his tenure.

However, till the filing of this report, it was not clear whether Ghosh was arrested in connection with the murder and rape of the junior doctor, or the allegations of financial irregularities.

Sources, though, said that following the sequence of CBI actions throughout the day the, possibilities are high that he has been arrested in the financial irregularities case.

On Monday morning, Ghosh appeared for interrogation at the CBI office in the CGO complex at Salt Lake, which houses the agency’s special crime unit that is conducting the probe into the rape and murder case.

After being questioned there through the day, Ghosh was taken to CBI’s Nizam Palace office which houses the agency’s economic offences wing that is conducting the parallel probe into the allegations of financial irregularities at RG Kar.

Incidentally, this was the first time that Ghosh was taken to the Nizam Palace office since his questioning began 16 days back.

Ghosh has been in the midst of controversy ever since the body of the junior doctor was found in the seminar hall of the hospital on the morning of August 9.

A section of the medical fraternity protesting the horrific incident has since the beginning claimed that probably the junior doctor became a victim after she came to know some gory secrets of the hospital management under the command of Ghosh.