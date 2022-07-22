African Swine fever detected in pig farm in Wayanad

African Swine fever
Photo Credit: IANS

Thiruvananthapuram: A laboratory report from Bhopal, which was received here on Friday, has confirmed the presence of African Swine fever at a pig farm in Mananthavady in Kerala’s Wayanad district.

It was early this week that the samples collected from dead pigs were sent to Bhopal.

Now that the results have turned positive for African Swine fever, the animal husbandry department is getting ready to take the follow up action.

Various departments of the Kerala government are working jointly to ensure things are under control, said sources.

