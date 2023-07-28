Afraid of wife, Kerala Man flees from house; Found after 1 and half year

Thiruvananthapuram: Afraid of his wife, a 34-year-old man, Noushad, who had been missing for one-and-a-half years from his rented home in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district, has been found in a village near Thodupuzha of Idukki district. The police traced him just a day after his 25-year-old wife, Afsana, was arrested in connection with his disappearance.

Afsana had initially informed the police that Noushad was killed and buried. Based on her statement, the police took her to various locations in an attempt to recover his body. However, during the investigation, Noushad was found alive and well.

When asked about his disappearance, Noushad stated that he left his home out of fear of his wife. He claimed that he was subjected to physical abuse by people whom his wife used to associate with.

Following Noushad’s father’s complaint about his disappearance, the police had been actively investigating the case. Two days ago, Afsana was summoned to the Koodal police station after she asserted that she had recently seen Noushad.

Later, Afsana was arrested for providing misleading information to the police. Further investigation related to the case is underway.