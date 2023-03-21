Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Advocate Umesh Pal murder: 5 arrested, Fire arms seized

By Himanshu
Advocate Umesh Pal murder
New Delhi: In the case of murder of advocate Umesh Pal and two police personnel in Uttar Pradesh as many as five people have been arrested, ANI tweeted about it quoting Prayagrap Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma.

The five identified as Niyaz Ahmed, Mohd Sajar, Kaish Ahemd, Rakesh Kumar and Mohd Arshad Khan alias Arshad Katra, police said.

“Five people arrested today in the course of an investigation into the murder of advocate Umesh Pal & two Police personnel. The five identified as Niyaz Ahmed, Mohd Sajar, Kaish Ahemd, Rakesh Kumar and Mohd Arshad Khan alias Arshad Katra: Prayagraj Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma,” ANI tweeted.

“Five pistols, five country-made guns, one magazine and a total of 112 pieces of ammunition recovered. Six mobile phones recovered. A total of Rs 2.25 Lakhs seized from all the five. On their input, Rs 72.37 Lakhs seized from the office of Atiq Ahmed: Prayagraj Police Commissioner,” said another tweet by ANI.

It is to be noted that Umesh Pal was the main witness in the Raju Pal murder case and his evidence was crucial to the case.

