Advanced anaesthesia procedure at 11,700 feet brings relief to injured Kedarnath pilgrim

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Kedarnath: A woman who fractured her arm during the Kedarnath Yatra received immediate relief when doctors at a high-altitude pilgrimage site in Kedarnath successfully carried out an advanced regional anaesthesia procedure at a height of almost 11,700 feet.

The pilgrim sustained a fracture of the humerus after falling from a horse. She was in severe pain and was unable to tolerate even minimal movement needed for treatment and plaster application.

Dr Vinay, an anaesthesiologist from GIMS, Greater Noida, and a volunteer doctor with the Swami Vivekanand Health Mission Society (SVHM), performed a Supraclavicular Brachial Plexus Block, a specialised nerve block used to manage upper-limb pain.

The procedure provided complete pain relief within minutes, making the patient comfortable and cooperative. This enabled doctors to carry out fracture reduction and plaster immobilisation safely and without causing further distress.

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The procedure was performed under the challenging conditions of Kedarnath and is believed to be among the first of its kind in Indian mountain medicine. It also underlines the capabilities of the Swami Vivekanand Charitable Hospital, which provides free healthcare services to pilgrims in the remote Himalayan region.

“At 11,700 feet, where every breath is precious and every step is a challenge, relieving pain is more than a medical procedure–it is Seva,” a statement said.

The intervention highlights how specialised medical expertise and volunteer service can help deliver advanced healthcare facilities even in some of the country’s most difficult terrains.

(ANI)