Adulterated Food worth Rs1.36 crore seized across Maharashtra ahead of festive season

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Mumbai: The Maharashtra FDA has seized and destroyed around 32,023 kg/litre of adulterated, substandard and unhygienic food products worth Rs 1.36 crore during a statewide enforcement drive ahead of the festive season.

The crackdown was conducted from September 17 to 20 to prevent the sale of unsafe food products.

The seized material included khawa, mawa, peda, ghee, edible oil, barfi, dry fruits, jaggery, sweets and other dairy products.

In Sangli’s Miraj MIDC, officials also seized 1,868 kg of suspected inferior-quality turmeric powder valued at around ₹6.53 lakh over alleged labelling and quality concerns.

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The FDA inspected food establishments across several districts and suspended licences of 12 establishments.

Other 36 establishments were issued improvement notices for violations of food safety and hygiene requirements.

Inspections also uncovered issues including pest infestation, improper food storage, and inadequate hygiene practices.