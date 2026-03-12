Admit Card Blunder: Dog photo replaces candidate’s image in Bihar recruitment exam

Advertisement

Bihar: A recruitment exam admits card issued to a candidate in Bihar’s Rohtas district has triggered controversy after it reportedly displayed the photograph of a dog instead of the applicant’s image.

The candidate, Ritesh Kumar, had applied in 2022 for peon vacancies announced by the District and Sessions Court. After a delay of nearly four years, the recruitment board recently released admit cards for the preliminary examination scheduled for March 15.

When Kumar downloaded his admit card, he discovered that the photograph printed on it was that of a golden retriever rather than his own. He maintains that he had uploaded his correct photograph during the application process and presented his acknowledgement slip as proof.

The incident has reportedly caused embarrassment for Kumar in his village. He has submitted multiple complaints to the recruitment board requesting that the mistake be corrected before the examination date. However, he says that no action has yet been taken, even as the exam approaches.