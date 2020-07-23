New Delhi: In the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, the Centre has decided to ease the eligibility criteria for admissions into National Institute of Technology (NITs) and Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs).

JEE Main 2020 qualified candidates will now need a passing certificate in Class 12 board exam for admission to NITs and CFTIs, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ tweeted on Thursday.

“Due to prevailing circumstances, Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has decided to relax the eligibility criterion for admissions to NITs and other CFTIs. JEE Main 2020 qualified candidates will now only need to obtain a passing certificate in class XII examination irrespective of the marks obtained,” he added.

For admissions in #NITs & other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions, apart from qualifying #JEE Main, the #eligibility is to secure a minimum of 75% marks in XII Board exams or rank among the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 23, 2020

Earlier, along with the performance in JEE-Mains, NITs used to demand either 75% mark in the board examinations or a place in the top 20 percentile of their respective boards.

Notably, the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) said that they will admit the students based on their performance in JEE-Advanced. The marks in class 12 board examinations will not be necessary for admission to IITs this year.

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the exams could not be held as per the schedule. The JEE Mains examination, which was initially scheduled to be held in April, will now be held from September 1 to September 6.