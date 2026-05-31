Admiral Krishna Swaminathan assumes charge as 27th Chief of Naval Staff

Advertisement

New Delhi: Admiral Krishna Swaminathan assumed charge as 27th Chief of Naval Staff today. He becomes the successor of Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi who has now been retired from his service.

CNS stated his that leading the force is the highest honour of his career.

While speaking about priorities Admiral Krishna Swaminathan said, “maintaining peak operational readiness and driving technological modernisation will be his topmost priorities amid a challenging regional security environment.”

According to ANI reports CNS while addressing the media said, “I assume command today as the 27th Chief of the Naval Staff with a deep sense of humility, responsibility, pride, and gratitude. Being selected by the top leadership of the country for this job has been the highest honour and privilege of my life… Indian Navy stands vigilant to protect national interests wherever they are and is very actively deployed in a regional security environment that continues to remain challenging, complex, unpredictable, and uncertain.”

Swaminathan is a graduate of the National Defence Academy, as well as defense colleges in the UK, Karanja, and the US Naval War College in Rhode Island. Moreover, his tenure aligns with India concluding a multi-billion dollar agreement to domestically construct next-generation conventional submarines.

Advertisement

Admiral Swaminathan was before being charged as the chief was serving as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command.

CNS, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, while handing over the duty to Admiral Swaminathan expressed immense satisfaction, he said, “Over the past few years, whenever the nation called, the Navy delivered. We saw it during Operation Sindoor, which still continues, and we are seeing it now during Operation Urja Suraksha amid the turmoil in West Asia… What we have demonstrated as a service is that we are there to protect and promote India’s national maritime interests anytime, anywhere, anyhow.”

He added, “Today, as I hand over the baton of the Indian Navy to Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, I do it with satisfaction knowing that Admiral Swaminathan, a thorough professional and outstanding leader with proven quality and capacity, will take our Navy to greater heights.”

Admiral Swaminathan also expresses gratitude to the outgoing CNS, he said, “I’d like to express the collective gratitude of the Indian Navy to Admiral Dinesh Tripathi for his highly meritorious and illustrious service to the nation. He has been an extremely effective CNS, led us very successfully… I will devote every single day of my life to making the Navy a better, stronger, sharper, and more impactful service.”