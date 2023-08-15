Adiyogi Lord Shiva statue in Coimbatore lit up in tricolour to mark Independence Day

Chennai: The Adiyogi Lord Shiva statue in Coimbatore has been illuminated to mark the 77th Independence Day on Tuesday. The famous statue at the Isha Yoga Centre has been lit up in tricolour to mark the Independence Day of the country.

The country is observing the 77th Independence Day today while a number of famous edifices have been illuminated with attractive lights. This list includes the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi, Calcutta High Court in West Bengal, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai, Patna secretariat in Bihar, Qutub Minar in the capital city, Bidhan Soudha in Bengaluru and Trivendrum International Airport in Kerala among others.

Also, the Attari-Wagah Border in Amritsar of Punjab witnessed a stupendous Beating Retreat ceremony.

It is to be noted that the Adiyogi statue is a 112 ft, 147 ft and 82 ft wide steel statue of Lord Shiva in Tamil Nadu. It is recognized by the Guinness World Records as the ‘Largest Bust Sculpture’ in the world.

It was established to inspire people towards inner well-being through yoga.