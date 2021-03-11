Bhubaneswar: On operational point of view, it has been decided to provide additional stoppage for Visakhapatnam-Chennai Central-Visakhapatnam Special and eliminated one stoppage for Bhubaneswar-Tirupati-Bhubaneswar Special as per the following.

02007 Visakhapatnam-Chennai Central Special from Visakhapatnam w.e.f. 12th March, 2021 will provide additional stoppage at Tadepalligudem and Tenali Stations. This train will arrive Tadepalligudem at 2223hrs and will leave at 2225hrs. Similarly, this train will arrive at Tenali Station at 0113hrs and will leave at 0115hrs towards Chennai Central.

02008 Chennai Central-Visakhapatnam-Chennai Central Special from Chennai Central w.e.f. 13th March, 2021 will provide stoppage at Tenali. This train will arrive at Tenali at 1523hrs and will leave at 1525hrs towards Visakhapatnam.

02071/02072 Bhubaneswar-Tirupati-Bhubaneswar Special from Bhubaneswar w.e.f. 30th May and from Tirupati w.e.f. 31st May, 2021 will not have stoppage at Renigunta from both the directions.