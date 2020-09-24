Chennai: Actor-turned politician and DMDK founder A.Vijayakant has tested positive for coronavirus on Sep 22 and his condition is stable, said a private hospital where he has been admitted.

He is expected to make full recovery and should be ready for discharge soon,” the hospital Managing Director Prithvi Mohandas said.

Earlier, DMDK issued a statement saying Vijayakanth had only mild symtoms. He is fine and safe now, the statement said.

DMDK is part of the ruling AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.