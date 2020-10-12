Khushboo Sundar bjp
Khushboo Sundar(Photo: IANS)

Actor Khushboo Joins BJP Hours After Quitting Congress, Praises PM Modi’s Leadership

By IANS

New Delhi: Congress spokesperson until Monday morning, southern movie star Khushboo Sundar, by afternoon changed sides and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi and even suggested if the nation has to “move forward” it needs the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls scheduled next year, Khushboo’s move is being seen as BJP attempt at ramping up its organisation in the southern state where it has a very weak presence.

Once a successful southern movie star who featured in more than 200 movies Khushboo joined the saffron party in the presence of BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi.

Later she met BJP President JP Nadda. The actor-turned-politician resigned from the Congress after six years, only after shooting a scathing letter to Sonia Gandhi.

Related News

Congress leaders thrash woman party leader in UP’s…

CWC: Sonia Gandhi offers to step down from President Post,…

Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi dies of cardiac arrest

Congress’ interim President Sonia Gandhi admitted to…

Soon after her joining the BJP, Khushboo said, she has “come to an understanding” that if the nation has to “move forward” it needs leadership of PM Modi.

“I am whole-heartedly in the service of the Bharatiya Janata Party and I promise to do my best in whatever responsibilities given to me. I will make sure that my state sees a BJP government,” she said.

Earlier in the day, in her resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi, she alleged that individuals like her were being “suppressed” by “few elements seated at higher levels within the party”.

She was being speculated to join the saffron brigade for quite some time, which she had denied. This morning, getting a sense of the development, Congress dropped her as party spokesperson.

Along with Sundar, Madan Ravichandran and Saravanan Kumaran from Tamil Nadu also joined the BJP at the party headquarters here.

You might also like
Nation

Bihar Woman Gang Raped By Seven Men In Buxar, Son Strangulated To Death

State

Want To Know Who Has Blocked You On WhatsApp? Here’s How You Can Find Out Easily

State

Good News For Job Aspirants! Last Date To Apply For 3800 Government Posts Extended;…

State

Union Min Dharmendra Pradhan Meets The Emir Of Kuwait

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.