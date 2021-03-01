Activist Nikita Jacob seeks anticipatory bail in ‘Toolkit’ case

New Delhi: Mumbai-based activist lawyer Nikita Jacob has moved a Delhi Court seeking anticipatory bail in the ‘Toolkit’ case.

The bail plea will come up for hearing before Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana on Tuesday.

Jacob, along with climate activists Disha Ravi and Shantanu Muluk, face charges of conspiracy and sedition in the ‘Toolkit’ conspiracy case related to the farmers’ agitation.

Jacob’s house was raided by the Delhi Police on February 11, after which a non-bailable warrant was issued against her.

On February 17, the Bombay High Court granted three weeks of transit anticipatory bail to Jacob.

Ravi and Muluk are co-accused in the case. The court had granted bail to Ravi on February 23.

A day later, the court also granted protection from arrest till March 9 to Muluk in the case and directed the police to not take any action against him till then.

The Delhi Police have contended that the Google document tweeted by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg to back the farmers’ protest and then deleted, was created by Ravi and two other activists — Jacob and Muluk.

