Active COVID-19 Cases in India Rises to 1,860 After Tablighi Jammat

New Delhi: After the Tablighi Jamaat connection to coronavirus cases in India exploded, India’s total active cases reached 1,860 on Thursday evening.

There have been 53 deaths so far while one person has migrated. A total of 155 positive cases have been cured so far. The total number of confirmed cases so far stands at 2,069, as per the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra remains the most affected state with 335 confirmed cases. The national capital has a total 219 confirmed cases.

According to the Health Ministry update issued on Thursday evening, about 400 positive cases found across 10 states and Union Territories have links to the Tablighi Jamaat cluster in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area.

The figures continue to spike as many more are testing positive. By night, between Tamil Nadu and Delhi, the cases are 264 and 124, respectively, showing the highest number of cases. In fact, all the nine deaths in Telangana have Tablighi connection.

Tamil Nadu has seen 234 cases so far with 1 death. Most of these cases are connected to the Tablighi Jamaat religious congregation held in the national capital last month.

On Thursday, in state after state, the trend is that almost all new cases are coming with a Markaz connection. The Tablighi connection has now become the single biggest source of the coronavirus spread despite 130 crore people being put under lockdown in India.

Before this outbreak happened in Nizamuddin, the spike in cases had mellowed and some commentators had even suggested that India may be better off than the other countries.

Lav Agarwal, the Joint Secretary in the Union Health Ministry, said that additional testing to identify new cases is in progress. The official from the Health Ministry added that out of nearly 2,000 Tablighi Jamaat members in Delhi, 1,804 have been quarantined while 334 have been admitted to different hospitals.

According to the Delhi Health Department, 129 new cases were reported from the Nizamuddin Markaz in a day. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday that the number of positive cases can increase massively