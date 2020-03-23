Active coronavirus cases reach 359, death toll at 7

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) The total number of active coronavirus positive cases in India reached 359 on Monday, including the foreign nationals, the Union Health Ministry said.

According to data available on Health Ministry’s website, seven deaths have been reported in India so far.

“A total of 23 patients have been cured and discharged. Seven deaths have been reported across the country,” the Health Ministry said.

Among the 22 states and union territories where the cases were found, Maharashtra had the highest patient count followed by Kerala.

As of 2.30 p.m. on Sunday, there were 341 cases, of the virus across India, the Union Health Ministry said.

