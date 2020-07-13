‘Achha Chalta Hun’: Soulful last song by 17-yr-old Assamese singer from hospital bed may feel your eyes with tears: Watch

Renditions by a young singer from Assam have making the rounds these days on various social media platforms which he sung in his last days from the hospital bed. He passed away on last Thursday.

Seventeen-old-year Rishav Dutta was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru during his last days when as per the request of the hospital staff he rendered a few songs accompanied by a guitar by himself.

The videos have gone viral on Facebook, garnering thousands of views and likes from Dutta’s fans. Many people were left teary-eyed when they listened to his renditions after his demise.

Another emotional thing is he rendered the number ‘Achha Chaltaa Hun, Duaon Mein Yaad Rakhna’ (Good bye, bless me and keep on remembering me).

As per reports the youngster was diagnosed with a rare condition called Aplastic anemia, in which the body stops making enough new blood cells, two years ago.