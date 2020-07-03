Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood Choreographer Saroj Khan passed away in Mumbai on Friday following cardiac arrest. She was 71.

She is survived by her husband B Sohanlal and three kids. Her last rites will be performed at Malvani in Malad today.

She died due to cardiac arrest in the Guru Nanak Hospital where she was admitted on June 20 after she complained of breathing issues.

In a career over four decades, Saroj was credited with choreographing more than 2000 songs. She joined the Indian Film Industry as a child artiste, playing the younger Shyama in Nazarana. She eventually became a background dancer in 1950s films.

The legendary dancer was a recipient of three National Awards for films like Devdas, Jab We Met and Sringaram(Tamil). She also won Filmfare Awards for movies like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Guru, Khalnayak, and Chalbaaz.

She last choreographed for “Tabaah Ho Gaye” picturised on Madhuri Dixit from Karan Johar’s production Kalank in 2019.