Accused in Hyderabad rape-murder of 6-year-old commits suicide

By IANS
hyderabad 6 year old girl rape

Hyderabad: A week after the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Hyderabad, the only accused in the case allegedly committed suicide.

The body of Pallakonda Raju, 30, was found dead on the railway tracks near Station Ghanpur in Jangaon district.

“The accused of “Child Sexual Molestation and murder @ Singareni Colony, found dead on the railway track, in the limits of #StationGhanpurPoliceStation. Declared after the verification of identification marks on deceased body,” tweeted the DGP

The body was reportedly identified with the tattoo ‘Mounika’ on his both hands.

The accused killed himself as police was on a massive manhunt following a public outrage over the horrific incident in Singareni Colony in Saidabad area.

The child went missing on September 9 from her house. Her body was later found in the house of her neighbour Raju.

