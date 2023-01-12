Accused for Drugs and Prostitution, Jalebi Baba sent to jail for 14 years in Haryana

In a shocking incident, Amaparuri Naga, who goes by the name ‘Jalebi Baba’ has been accused of cruel activities. The activities including, prostitution and other sexual crimes. A first track special court in Haryana has sentenced the self-claimed godman to 14-year jail. Allegedly, he has sexually abused over 100 women. Naga is also recognized by the name ‘Billu Ram’.

Balwant Singh, Judge from Fatehbad arrested Billu Ram, a.k.a. Amarpuri, a.k.a. Jalebi baba, on January 5. He has also been charged a fine of Rs. 35,000.

The man was booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the POSCO Act and the IT Act. The charges were made based on the complaint of the then SHO of the Tohana police station on July 19, 2018. The SHO in the complaint said he got a video on the mobile phone in which the accused was seen abusing women sexually.

Amid investigation, the police found 120 videos of the accused in which he was seen abusing women. Reportedly, he used to film the videos in a room at his ashram. The particular room is now being referred to as the ‘rape room’. Investigation has also revealed that the Baba would spike tea with sleeping pills. He would then offer the tea to women and once they are asleep, he would rape them. The accused has been in jail for 4 and a half years already and will remain in jail for another 9 and a half years.