Accident on Pune-Bengaluru highway leaves 48 vehicles damaged, many feared injured

Pune: At least 48 vehicles were reportedly damaged following a major road accident at Navale bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru highway today.

Though no loss of life was reported immediately, as many as 10 people were said to have sustained injuries in the accident. They were taken to the local hospitals for treatment.

On being informed, rescue teams including the Pune Fire Brigade and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) reached the spot.

The exact reason behind the shocking accident is yet to be known.