Accident in Uttar Pradesh: 5 dead, several injured as bus rams into dumper truck

According to reports, as many as five people died and several others were injured after a bus met with an accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Firozabad of Uttar Pradesh.

Further reports say that, the bus driver allegedly felt asleep at the wheels and the accident took place. There were about 60 people in the bus. The bus was passing through Firozabad while returning from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. At that time, the driver allegedly dozed off following which the vehicle hit the dumper on the side of the road.

As a result, five people died on the spot and more than 50 people were seriously injured. Hearing the screams of the injured, the locals reached there and informed the police. the police reached the spot and investigated into the incident. Further detailed reports awaited.