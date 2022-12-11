Accident in Maharashtra: 2 killed as picnic bus overturns

Maharashtra: In a tragic accident in Maharashtra, a bus carrying 48 students overturned in the Khopoli Police Station area of Raigad district of Maharashtra on Sunday.

According to reports, many students got injured and some are reportedly in critical condition. It is worth mentioning that the students were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

The students were returning from picnic when the bus overturned. A case is being registered said Gauri More Patil, Sr. Police Inspector, Maharashtra.

According to the latest reports, two students have allegedly died in this bus accident added the Raigarh Police.

Further details awaited.