Accident in Karnataka: 6 dead, 2 critical as two cars collide head-on

Madhugiri (Karnataka): An accident in Karnataka has led to the death of six people on the spot said reliable reports in this regard on Monday. Six dead and as many as two critical in Madhugiri car crash.

A tragic incident happened near Keregalapalya in Madhugiri block in Karnataka, when a head-on collision between two cars led to the loss of six lives. The deceased included four men, a woman, and her 12-year-old son.

Two individuals who were injured in the crash have been rushed to a nearby hospital. The condition of both are said to be critical. As per sources the officials, led by Ashok KV, SP Tumakuru, is investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.