Accident in Gujarat, 6 killed as car rams into truck

Bharuch (Gujarat): In a tragic accident in Gujarat, as many as six people have lost their lives on the spot as their car hit a truck parked besides the road. A car was hit a truck standing besides the road.

The accident was so severe that the car was completely destroyed. Two children and two women were among those who died in the accident. Four people were injured in the accident. They have been admitted to the hospital.

Six people died in an eco car on the Jambusar-Amod road in Bharuch. After receiving information, the police reached the spot and admitted four people to the hospital. The bodies have been sent to the hospital for autopsy.

All the people were residents of Bedch and Phankada villages in Jambusar. All were returning from a mela running in Shuklatirth. There were ten people in the car. As a result, six people have lost their lives.