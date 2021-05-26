Mumbai: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Officials on Monday have arrested Nathu Vitthal Rathod, the Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of Aarey Dairy, and his subordinate Arvind Tiwari for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000, from a resident of the colony situated in Goregaon(East) , who wished to carry out repair work at his house.

The Aarey colony is located within the eco-sensitive zone of Sanjay Gandhi National Park which is also known as Mumbai’s green lung.

According to the official, after the search done by the ACB at the residence of the CEO of Aarey Dairy, resulted to the recovery of Rs 3,46,10,000 in cash.

Rathod had hidden the money below his bed and in the terrace of his ground plus one floor official bungalow at the colony, ACB officials said.

ACB officials added “During the search that started late on Monday and ended on Tuesday morning, we seized Rs 2 lakh from his bedroom. The rest of the money was seized from the roof,” The officials had seized some of the documents as well and have started scrutinising them.

The complainant had approached Nathu Vitthal Rathod seeking permission for repairing his house in the colony the ACB had said. Rathod asked the complainant to meet Tiwari, who allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 as a bribe it said. The complainant had later approached the ACB, which in turn, laid a trap at the CEO’s office and caught Tiwari while accepting the bribe money, the anti-graft agency said, adding Rathod was detained later.