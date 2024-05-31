AC Explosion Sparks Huge Fire in Noida, See What You Can Do To Prevent Such Disasters

Noida: A massive fire breakout was reported in Noida Sector 100 Lotus Boulevard Society of Uttar Pradesh yesterday due to an AC explosion in a building. The fire started on Thursday morning due to an air conditioning explosion. After the fire, thick black smoke surrounded the building.

Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey said that the residents and locals informed the fire department about the fire. The incident was reported at 10:10 am on the 10th floor of the building.

Five fire brigades rushed to the scene and were able to contain the blaze. There was no significant damage to the structures of the building in the AC Explosion in Noida.

The IGL-gas connection was also temporarily disconnected during the fire. Residents living in nearby apartments evacuated their apartments upon seeing the smoke and came together in the common area.

According to the latest information, the fire is out and there are no casualties. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Sector 39 police station.

A similar incident was reported in March, when five fire tenders were sent to a residential society in Greater Noida West to control the fire that broke out in two of the apartments. The fire was put out quickly.

Here are some tips to help prevent AC fires:

Clean your air conditioner filters regularly: Dirty filters make your AC work harder and could cause it to overheat and start a fire.

Dirty filters make your AC work harder and could cause it to overheat and start a fire. G ive your outside AC unit space: It needs at least two feet of clearance on all sides to work properly. Don’t keep things that can easily catch fire, like paint or gasoline, near the unit.

It needs at least two feet of clearance on all sides to work properly. Don’t keep things that can easily catch fire, like paint or gasoline, near the unit. Keep the outside unit clean: Leaves, branches, and other debris can block the unit and make it overheat. Use a garden hose to gently spray the unit clean. Don’t use a power washer, because it can damage the fins.

Leaves, branches, and other debris can block the unit and make it overheat. Use a garden hose to gently spray the unit clean. Don’t use a power washer, because it can damage the fins. Pay attention to your AC: If it makes strange noises or smells bad, turn it off and call a repair person.

If it makes strange noises or smells bad, turn it off and call a repair person. Get a professional to check your AC regularly: Professional maintenance will help prevent problems and keep your AC safe.

