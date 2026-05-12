Abu Dhabi-bound flight grounded at Chennai airport after fire reported on wing

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Chennai: A flight bound for Abu Dhabi with about 280 passengers aborted its journey on Monday following a “fire” on its left wing, airport officials said.

The Etihad flight was preparing for take-off when the pilots noticed the fire. Subsequently, all the passengers were safely disembarked and there were no injuries to anyone, officials added.

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The fire was immediately put out by Fire Service personnel and the flight was cancelled.

Etihad Airways could not be reached immediately for a comment.