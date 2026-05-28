Abhishek Debroy appointed new Bharatiya Janata Party state president in Tripura

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Agartala: In a strategic move to sharpen its organisational machinery ahead of critical electoral contests, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced the appointment of Matabari MLA Abhishek Debroy as the new president of its Tripura state unit.

The decision, which marks a significant leadership transition, was finalised during high-level consultations in New Delhi. Debroy succeeds Rajya Sabha MP Rajib Bhattacharjee, who has held the state leadership role since 2022.

As one of the party’s rising younger leaders, Debroy has built a reputation for his hands-on approach and deep engagement with grassroots workers. Party insiders suggest his elevation is a deliberate step to reinvigorate the organisation and strengthen its presence at the local level.

Political analysts view this shift as a key component of the BJP’s broader strategy to consolidate its support base and expand outreach across the state.

The announcement has been met with strong support from the state’s top leadership. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha took to social media to welcome the new appointment, signalling a unified front for the party.

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“Heartiest congratulations to Shri Abhishek Debroy Ji on being appointed as the President of BJP Tripura Pradesh. Confident that under his dynamic leadership and organisational vision, the party will grow stronger and continue working dedicatedly for the welfare of Tripura’s people,” Chief Minister Saha stated.

The leadership change arrives at a pivotal time for the ruling party. With several local body and village committee elections on the horizon, and the long-term groundwork for the 2028 Tripura Assembly polls already beginning, the BJP is focusing on streamlining its internal operations.

By installing a leader noted for his organisational focus, the party aims to ensure its machinery is battle-ready for the political challenges ahead.

(ANI)