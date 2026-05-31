Abhishek Banerjee attacked in Sonarpur; Mamata Banaerjee blames BJP

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Kolkata: A political fracas has been witnessed in the state after TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was allegedly thrashed by a group of people during his visit to Sonarpur.

Party leaders claimed that people confronted Banerjee at a public meeting, causing a security issue and a fight to erupt.

The visuals captured people pushing and rushing towards the TMC leader amid efforts by security guards and followers to usher Banerjee away from them.

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West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has severely condemned the incident, terming it as planned, and said that the BJP orchestrated this planned conspiracy and aimed to incite the people and target the opposition leaders.

On the contrary, BJP leaders have claimed that they are not responsible and blamed the ruling government for politicizing the event.

The incident has added fuel to the burning political fire between the ruling party and the opposition ahead of significant political scenarios in the state.