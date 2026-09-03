Abhinandan Varthaman joins regional Airline FLY91 as Pilot

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New Delhi: The Former Indian Air Force (IAF) Group Captain and Vir Chakra awardee Abhinandan Varthaman has joined regional airline FLY91 as a pilot beginning a new phase in his life.

As per reports, Varthaman had joined the Goa based airline in August .

In 2019, Varthaman became widely known for taking part in an aerial combat with Pakistan during which he brought down a Pakistan aircraft before his own MiG-21 Bison was hit. Following which, he was held captive in Pakistan for three days before returning to India.

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For his actions during the aerial engagement, he was awarded with Vir Chakra in 2021 citation.

The career change signals his move from Air Force aircraft to the world of civilian flying.