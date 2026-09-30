Abhijeet Dipke announces ‘Jail Bharo Andolan’ from Mumbai’s Shivaji Park on October 2

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Mumbai: Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday announced that a “Jail Bharo Andolan” will begin from Mumbai’s Shivaji Park on Gandhi Jayanti, alleging that the Election Commission’s functioning was not in the interest of the country.

After reaching Mumbai, Dipke said that the protest movement would start from Shivaji Park on October 2 and appealed to all political parties to participate in the agitation.

He alleged that the “dictatorship” of the Election Commission was a matter of concern and claimed that collective efforts were needed to bring change in the country.

Supporting the remarks made by NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar regarding alleged misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) in elections, Deepak said that everyone should come together to address concerns related to the electoral process.

Dipke announced that the Jail Bharo Andolan would be launched on Gandhi Jayanti and urged political parties and people to join the movement.

The announcement comes amid intensifying Opposition protests over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demands for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Earlier, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and UBT Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday held a joint news conference on Tuesday and announced that a protest march against the Election Commission will be held on October 4, with the march proceeding from Byculla to the BMC headquarters.

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Raj Thackeray said, “A joint protest march will be held on the 4th. The march will proceed from Byculla to the BMC headquarters. This protest will be directed against the Election Commission.”

The MNS chief said his party had been raising questions over Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and the functioning of the Election Commission for several years.

“For several years, we have consistently raised questions regarding EVMs and the arbitrary actions of the Election Commission, yet no solution has been found so far,” he said.

“I would like to invite all parties to join this protest march,” Raj Thackeray added.

He also extended support to the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) proposed “Jail Bharo Andolan” against the Election Commission.”

We will extend our full support to the CJP’s ‘Jail Bharo’ movement,” the MNS chief said.

(ANI)