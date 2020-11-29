Rahul Roy hospitalized

‘Aashiqui’ actor Rahul Roy suffers brain stroke, admitted to ICU of Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital

By WCE 5

Mumbai: ‘Aashiqui’ fame Rahul Roy has reportedly been admitted to the ICU of Nanavati hospital in Mumbai following a brain stroke. Rahul is best known for his blockbuster movie ‘Aashiqui’ of the nineties, where he not only debuted but the film also came out super successful.

According to reports, the actor was shooting  in Kargil area for his upcoming film ‘LAC – Live the Battle’ when he suffered the brain stroke. Soon he was rushed to a hospital in Srinagar and then to Mumbai. It has been reported that it was due to the harsh weather condition that caused the stroke.

When it comes to films Rahul has films like ‘Pyaar Ka Saaya’, ‘Jaanam’, ‘Sapne Sajan Ke’, and ‘Junoon’ to his credit besides ‘Aashiqui’. And in the small screen, he was winner of Bigg Boss season 1.

You might also like
Nation

Sea spews gold in Andhra’s Uppada beach in Kakinada!

Entertainment

Sonakshi Sinha On How She Loves To Spend Her Sundays

Nation

Committed to welfare of hardworking farmers: PM Modi

Nation

Yogi Adityanath turns sugarcane into ‘green gold’ through ethanol in UP

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.