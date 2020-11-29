‘Aashiqui’ actor Rahul Roy suffers brain stroke, admitted to ICU of Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital

Mumbai: ‘Aashiqui’ fame Rahul Roy has reportedly been admitted to the ICU of Nanavati hospital in Mumbai following a brain stroke. Rahul is best known for his blockbuster movie ‘Aashiqui’ of the nineties, where he not only debuted but the film also came out super successful.

According to reports, the actor was shooting in Kargil area for his upcoming film ‘LAC – Live the Battle’ when he suffered the brain stroke. Soon he was rushed to a hospital in Srinagar and then to Mumbai. It has been reported that it was due to the harsh weather condition that caused the stroke.

When it comes to films Rahul has films like ‘Pyaar Ka Saaya’, ‘Jaanam’, ‘Sapne Sajan Ke’, and ‘Junoon’ to his credit besides ‘Aashiqui’. And in the small screen, he was winner of Bigg Boss season 1.