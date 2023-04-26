AAP’s Shelly Oberoi elected Mayor as BJP candidate withdraws nomination

New-Delhi: AAP’s Shelly Oberoi has become the mayor of Delhi for the second consecutive term after the BJP’s mayoral candidate Shikha Rai withdrew her nomination papers.

The polling was held at the Civic Centre the headquarters of the MCD.

Oberoi was elected Delhi mayor on February 22 in the fourth attempt since the earlier elections were stalled amid a ruckus over voting rights being given to nominated members.

In that election, Shelley Oberoi had defeated BJP councillor Rekha Gupta for the post of mayor while Aaley Mohammad Iqbal had won the deputy’s post against BJP’s Kamal Bagri.

The BJP’s deputy mayor candidate Soni Pandey too withdrew her nomination minutes before the voting process, paving the way for a second term as deputy mayor for AAP’s Aale Mohammad Iqbal.

The polls are conducted at the end of every financial year AAP’s Oberoi and BJP’s Rai had earlier filed their nominations for the Delhi mayoral poll slated to be held on April 26.

