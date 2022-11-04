AAP to announce Gujarat Chief Minister Face at 2 pm today

New-Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal will announce the name of the party’s chief ministerial candidate for the next month’s Gujarat Assembly elections today.

The candidate will be announced on the basis of opinions given by the people of the state, party office-bearers said on Thursday.

During the punjab elections, CM Kejriwal asked people about who should be the next chief minister. People named Bhagwant Mann by a huge majority and as per public wishes, we made him the chief minister.

Elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases next month on December 1 and 5, while votes will be counted on December 8