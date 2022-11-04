AAP names Isudan Gadhvi as chief ministerial candidate in Gujarat Assembly election

New-Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday that Isudan Gadhvi would be chief ministerial candidate from the party in the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022.

Isudan Gadhvi is the national general secretary of the Aam Aadmi Party.

The CM candidate was declared on the basis of Gujarat public opinion.

Gadhvi was born on January 10, 1982 in Pipaliya village of Gujarat’s Dwarka district. He completed his education in Khambaliya, Jamnagar and Ahmedabad. He is a commerce graduate and did his masters in journalism and mass communication in Ahmedabad in 2005.

He then worked as a media professional. He joined AAP in June 2021.

The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday announced the two-phase poll schedule for Gujarat. While the first phase will be held on December 1, the second will be on December 5 and counting of votes  will be done on December 8.

