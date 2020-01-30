AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan. (File Photo: IANS)

AAP MLA Amantullah Khan booked for alleged financial irregularities

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi:  Delhi AAP MLA and Waqf Board Chairman Amantullah Khan was booked by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday for alleged financial discrepancies.

ACB chief Arvind Deep said: ” Irshad Qureshi, a resident of Azad Market area, lodged a complaint against Khan alleging misappropriation of Waqf Board’s funds. Besides, some other serious allegations were also levelled against the AAP legislator.”

The complaint, a copy of which is with IANS, said: “The MLA and his henchmen have committed several economic discrepancies in the purchase of vehicles from the Waqf Board fund. In order to investigate these points extensively, the Delhi government’s Anti Corruption Bureau registered a case against him.”

(IANS)

