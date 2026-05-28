AAP leader shot at in Punjab’s Amritsar over parking dispute, critical

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Amritsar: A shocking incident has been reported from Amritsar where a Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was shot by unidentified assailants in broad daylight on Thursday. He is said to be critical.

The leader has been identified as Jaipal Singh Bau, who is AAP’s in-charge of Ward No. 42.

As per police, the incident took place in the Kot Atma Ram area of Amritsar over a parking dispute between two groups. An argument heated up which led to firing between the two parties. Following which Jaipal sustained critical injuries and has been admitted to the Amandeep Hospital.

A CCTV footage has gone viral on social media that the accused firing shots at Jaipal Singh.

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The police are investigating the matter now and have recorded the statements of the eyewitnesses. Officials also said that strict action will be taken against the accused based on a thorough investigation.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that a dispute over vehicle parking escalated into a violent clash, during which both sides opened fire. The police are thoroughly investigating the matter, and strict legal action will be taken as per law,” the Amritsar Police said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter).

🚨 Punjab’s law and order situation now appears to be in complete disarray! 🚨 👉 In Amritsar, @AamAadmiParty Ward No. 42 in charge Jaipal Singh Bau was shot at in broad daylight and was rushed to Amandeep Hospital, Amritsar, in an injured condition. 👉 At times, uniformed… pic.twitter.com/rTZFqtoOzG — Bikram Singh Majithia (@bsmajithia) May 28, 2026

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