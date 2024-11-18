AAP leader Raghuvinder Shokeen becomes new minister of Delhi cabinet

New Delhi: AAP leader Raghuvinder Shokeen is all set to become the new minister of Delhi cabinet, said reliable reports in this regard on Monday. Raghuvinder Shokeen is an MLA from Nangloi Jat.

According to reports, he will become the minister from the vacant position after Kailash Gahlot’s resignation, sources in AAP said. Delhi Minister and AAP leader Kailash Gahlot resigned from primary membership of Aam Aadmi Party, he wrote to party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

The letter read as follows, “There are many embarrassing and awkward controversies like the ‘Sheeshmahal’, which are now making everyone doubt whether we still believe in being the Aam Aadmi…It is now obvious that real progress for Delhi cannot happen if the Delhi Government spends majority of its time fighting with the Centre.

“I find myself left with no option but to step away from AAP and hence I resign from primary membership of Aam Aadmi Party, ” Delhi Minister and AAP leader Kailash Gahlot further the letter read.

