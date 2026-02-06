AAP leader Lucky Oberoi shot dead outside Gurdwara in Jalandhar

Advertisement

Jalandhar: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Lucky Oberoi was shot dead outside a Gurdwara in Model Town, Jalandhar.

As per reports, Lucky had gone to the gurdwara this morning at 8:15 AM. While he was outside the gurdwara, some unknown attackers came on two-wheeler and opened fire on him. He sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a private hospital for treatment, where doctors declared him dead at arrival.

Advertisement

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of the investigation team arrived at the scene and began investigating the case.

Also Read: AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Walks Out Of Tihar Jail