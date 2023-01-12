AAP gets notice of whopping Rs 164 Crore for Political Ads, to pay within 10 days

New-Delhi: The Aam Aadami Party (AAP) has been issued notice to pay a whopping Rs 163.62 crore for political advertisements that were allegedly in violation of the Supreme Court guidelines issued in 2015 by Delhi government’s Directorate of Information & Publicity (DIP).

According to the notice, the party was asked to pay the amount within 10 days.

“A final opportunity is hereby given to reimburse the amount of ₹ 163,61,88,265/- (Rs One hundred and sixty three crores, sixty one lakh, eighty eight thouand, two hundred and sixty five only) by depositing the said amount in the account details given below within 10 days of issuing of this notice, failing which further necessary action as per law will be taken in this matter,” the notice read.

The development comes after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena initiated action against the Arvind Kejriwal-led party accusing it of running political advertisements it the guise of government advertisements.

The notice from DIP reads, “In view of the above, you are requested to reimburse Rs 99,31,10,053 to the State Exchequer immediately and Rs 7.11 crore (approximately) for the remaining advertisements whose payment has not been released so far by the government, should be paid directly to the concerned agencies in 10 days from the date of issue of this notice.” On December 20, when LG Saxena had directed the chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from the party for “political advertisements”, the party had said that he has no power to pass such orders.

While Rs 99,31,10,053 crore is the amount spent on advertisements till March 31, 2017, the remaining Rs 64,30,78,212 crore) is the penal interest on this amount.