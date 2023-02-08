Nation

Aaditya Thackeray’s car pelted with stones at Vaijapur, Aruangabad

A senior leader of the Shiv Sena claimed that stones were thrown at a public meeting addressed by Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday.

By KalingaTV Bureau 0
Aaditya thackeray pelted with stones
Photo: Loksatta

Aurangabad: A senior leader of the Shiv Sena claimed that stones were thrown at a public meeting addressed by Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday evening in Aurangabad’s Vaijapur area of Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Legislative Council member Ambadas Danve claimed that stones were pelted at Thackeray’s car. He alleged that the attack was carried out during the public meeting and when Thackeray was leaving the venue.

Danve also demanded that action be taken against police officials, including the SP, for not providing adequate security to Thackeray’s event.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.