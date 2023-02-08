Aaditya Thackeray’s car pelted with stones at Vaijapur, Aruangabad

Aurangabad: A senior leader of the Shiv Sena claimed that stones were thrown at a public meeting addressed by Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday evening in Aurangabad’s Vaijapur area of Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Legislative Council member Ambadas Danve claimed that stones were pelted at Thackeray’s car. He alleged that the attack was carried out during the public meeting and when Thackeray was leaving the venue.

Maharashtra | Stones were pelted at the convoy of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) leader Aaditya Thackeray in Aurangabd’s Vaijapur area during party’s Shiv Sanvaad Yatra. pic.twitter.com/QVHefWf9IU — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2023

Danve also demanded that action be taken against police officials, including the SP, for not providing adequate security to Thackeray’s event.