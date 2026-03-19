Aadhaar Crosses 134 Crore Live Holders: World’s Largest Biometric System Hits New Milestone

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On Wednesday, March 18, 2026, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Jitin Prasada, addressed the Lok Sabha with a big update: Aadhaar is still the world’s largest biometric ID system. Right now, around 134 crore people use Aadhaar, and it’s really at the heart of India’s digital public infrastructure. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) manages the system, and people have used Aadhaar for more than 17,000 crore authentication transactions. It’s the main tool for verifying identities, whether you’re dealing with the government or the private sector.

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The government stresses that privacy isn’t an afterthought here; it’s built in from the ground up. All storage and processing happens within India, and everything stays protected with strong encryption—while it’s stored and when it moves around. On top of that, there’s a three-level audit system: self-checks, yearly security audits, and in-depth Governance, Risk, Compliance, and Privacy (GRCP) reviews. Together, these keep Aadhaar’s huge database tough to crack and committed to high standards.

Aadhaar keeps getting better because of innovation, especially with new AI and machine learning features like Face Authentication. This lets verified agencies—called Authentication User Agencies (AUA) or KYC User Agencies (KUA)—check identities with biometrics or OTPs, fast and accurately. There are clear rules on data: these agencies have to keep logs for two years for any dispute, archive them for the next five years, and delete them after that. Also, by law, no agency can hold on to your actual biometric data. Every Aadhaar transaction needs your clear, informed consent. No exceptions.